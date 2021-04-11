Racing beats Independiente in the Avellaneda classic

04/11/2021 at 6:32 AM CEST

Efe

Racing Club defeated Independiente 1-0 in a new edition of the Avellaneda classic thanks to a controversial penalty on the end that Enzo Copetti converted in the last minute of play.

In the interzonal of this League Cup, Racing added its third consecutive classic with victory in a result that allows it to chain three victories in the final and climb to third place in Group A of the tournament.

The great controversy of the match was a violation by Sergio Barreto on Iván Maggi in the area, which the referee Mauro Vigliano sanctioned with a maximum penalty in the fourth minute of added time.

After this defeat, the Independiente dropped to fourth place in Group B and he will have to wait for the end of this ninth day to see if he remains in the qualifying zone for the quarterfinals.

In another of the results of this Saturday, Defense and Justice equaled 2-2 with Talleres de Córdoba in the run-up to his trip to Brasilia, where next Wednesday he will define the South American Super Cup against Palmeiras, after having lost 1-2 in the first leg at home.

On the other hand, in the first turn of the rainy Saturday day, Estudiantes de La Plata beat Aldosivi de Mar del Plata 1-0 with an agonizing goal from Martín Cauteruccio to climb to second place in Group B.

On Friday, at the beginning of this ninth day, San Lorenzo had defeated Platense 2-4 at home, While this Sunday attention will be divided into two poles: Boca Juniors’ visit to Unión in Santa Fe and River Plate’s duel at home against the surprising Colón.