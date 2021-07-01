“Racing again in Austria is a great opportunity for me”

The Mexican driver has repeated many times how each lap he drives in the RB16B It helps him understand more about the Red Bull car, which is very different from the design concept he was used to from his years at Racing Point.

And while it is clear that he has taken a step forward in recent races, with a victory in Baku, third place at Paul Ricard and almost again a podium last Sunday at the Styrian GP, ​​Pérez highlights how valuable it is for him to compete. again on the Spielberg circuit, this time for the Austrian GP.

“Yes, yes. That is the main objective,” replied the Guadalajara driver when asked this Thursday at a press conference if he has his sights set on the podium that narrowly missed last weekend.

“I think it will be very good for me to have a second weekend at an event that I already know what I have to do. It’s different, and it’s like coming back in your second year with the car and the team. It’s a great opportunity at that time. meaning to me, “he remarked.

Beyond that Formula 1 is presented on exactly the same track as in the previous race, a difference will be that Pirelli for this occasion brought softer tire compounds, going from the C2, C3 and C4 to the C3, C4 and C5. Cooler weather conditions are also expected in the coming days at the Red Bull Ring.

Pérez, on the one hand, hopes that this combination will make the situation not change much compared to the Styrian GP, ​​but he does expect to see different strategies.

“Softer compounds and cooler track temperatures offset each other, so we may not see such a big difference. It won’t be as easy as last weekend, definitely making a single stop. So I hope we do. we can have a better race in that sense, and a mixture of cars between two and one stop, that’s always what makes the race very interesting until the last lap, “he said.

“Checo” will arrive this weekend at the Austrian GP at 200 races in Formula 1 and the Mexican reflected on this milestone, making it clear that he still has a lot to give in the top flight.

“It’s just a reminder of how long I’ve been in this sport, because you tend to forget how long you’ve been here and how many races, how many moments and what part of life this sport is. It’s such a big part of my life,” he said. .

“I remember when I got to 100 races and I thought it was a very big number. They go by so fast. It is amazing to look back and realize how many races I have done. But the best of all is that I am still young, I still enjoy as much as in the first one. I’m totally motivated. I wouldn’t say I want to do another 200, but I do want to continue and hopefully add another 100 more to my account. “

Additional reporting by Luke Smith

