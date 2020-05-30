Photo: Minneapolis (United States), . / EPA / TANNEN MAURY

MINEAPOLIS, USA – Racial unrest over the death of African-American George Floyd at the hands of police last Monday in Minneapolis spread through cities across the United States with fires, looting, and clashes between protesters and riot police even into the wee hours of the morning. Saturday, May 30.

In Minneapolis, hundreds of protesters defied the imposed curfew and, as in the last three nights, they repeated this morning the fires, acts of vandalism and looting of businesses.

One of the epicenters of the protests was the Fifth District Police Headquarters, after the burning of the building of the Third District Police Station on Thursday night, in front of which other protesters also gathered, some of them kneeling and with a raised fist.

The source of the protests is the death of African-American George Floyd, 40, who died Monday when he was arrested on suspicion of trying to use a fake $ 20 bill at a supermarket.

In videos recorded by passers-by, one of the four officers who participated in the arrest is seen, and who were later expelled from the body, subjecting Floyd to the ground, climbing on him and pressing his knee on his neck for several minutes, without heed her pleas that she cannot breathe.

Please, please, please, I can’t breathe. Please, ”Floyd is heard to say as he lies dying.

The disturbances this morning come amid calls for the peace of civilian leaders of the African-American community and despite the confidence of the authorities that the spirits would calm down after this Friday the prosecution formally accused agent Derek Chauvin, the policeman who He pressed Floyd’s neck with his knee, from murder and reckless manslaughter.

The former police officer, who could be sentenced to up to twelve years in prison, has set a bond of half a million dollars.

Police have also been joined by the National Guard, which has been activated by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to control the protests alongside state patrol forces.

In downtown Atlanta, near the main offices of the CNN television network, groups of protesters smashed shop windows and clashed with riot officers, who repelled them with tear gas.

Some protesters threw stones at the CNN building and even vandalized it with graffiti and, amid the confusion, several police vehicles that were on the scene were also targeted by the stones and other blunt objects, and several of them were set on fire. .

In Los Angeles, after hours of protests in the downtown streets, clashes broke out between the police and groups of protesters, who closed streets and destroyed vehicles.

According to the police, which had previously asked businesses to close their doors and residents to remain in their homes, at least two officers were injured in the incidents.

In New York, the protests focused mainly on Brooklyn and Manhattan, where at the cry of “the life of blacks does not matter”, there were also clashes with the forces of order that resulted in dozens of arrests.

The most violent actions took place in Brooklyn, with three epicenters, in Prospect Heighs before the Barclays Center, in the Clinton Hill neighborhood and in nearby Ford Green Park, where the participants burned a police vehicle.

Also in Washington, the capital, a demonstration outside the White House that started out peaceful, with a rally, led to skirmishes with police and Secret Service agents and the throwing of stones and other objects at the presidential mansion.

The protesters on more than one occasion tore down some of the barricades installed in front of the White House and the police made several arrests.

According to images taken from the incidents, protesters, many of them wearing face masks to protect against the coronavirus, chanted “I can’t breathe,” one of the slogans of these protests referring to Floyd’s pleas for Chovin to remove his knee. his neck.

There have also been protests, in some cases also violent, in Charlotte (North Carolina), in Houston and Dallas (Texas), and Denver (Colorado), among other cities. .

