© Win McNamee

Biden and Harris in a presidential debate, September 2019

Joe Biden, former Vice President and virtual Democratic candidate, faces mounting pressure from activists and party leaders to Present a racially balanced electoral formula in the wake of this week’s explosive incidents involving African American victims and have fueled widespread outrage, according to an analysis by The Washington Post.

Several weeks ago, Biden promised to select a woman for the vice presidency, the position he has already held as a Unpublished interracial duo with Barack Obama in 2009-2017.

This led several Democratic leaders to publicly and privately promote high profile women of color for work that, in case of your absence, would rise to the presidency.

2020 ELECTIONS: THE BEST COVERAGE IS HERE

Those calls have gotten louder this week after George Floyd’s death in police custody in Minneapolis, sparking widespread unrest in several US cities. USA In addition to a racist episode in NYC Central Park and, earlier this year, the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery, a black man in Georgia.

Without forgetting that the same Biden has been singled out for sexual abuse and had a racist scandal last week when he stated, “You can’t be black and vote for Trump.” The disproportionate effect of the coronavirus on minority communities, especially in New York, also puts pressure.

“If Biden decides to lead this country in a new direction, his time is now, not November.” LaTosha Brown, co-founder of the Black Voters Matter Fund and promoter of adding a black woman to the presidential formula, said regarding the election date. “We are in war”, sentenced.

Recent incidents have fueled frustration among civil rights activists who say that their concerns are often ignored until the tragedy occurs, and then they quickly disappear. They want the Biden campaign to push for radical reform of the criminal justice system, and they see his vice-presidential election as proof of his dedication to racial issues.

In this context, various black, Hispanic and Asian policies they have emerged from the package of possible options.

Biden’s main allies come to the senator Kamala D. Harris (California), which is African American and Indian, as one of the main contenders. In addition, she was a candidate in the primaries, so she is already nationally known and has experience in debates.

Biden also said he is considering the representative Val Demings (Florida). Other Democratic leaders have suggested Stacey Abrams, former nominee for Governor of Georgia; the represent Marcia L. Fudge (Ohio), and the senators Tammy Duckworth (Illinois) and Catherine Cortez Masto (Nevada).

Although on Thursday the Hispanic Cortez Masto announced that she was moving away from being considered for the vice presidency.

Biden said this week that not hopes to name his running mate until around August 1. He indicated that he could choose someone from a racial minority, but he is not making promises.

“There are women of color under consideration,” he said in an interview with CNN on Tuesday. “And there are women from all over the country under consideration, because there are many really qualified women who are ready to be president. But I’m not making that commitment. “

Sign up to receive our free newsletter in your email.

More on MSN:

Voting by mail: Trump’s battle against Twitter

USA: virtual elections in times of the virus

Democrats plan counter-offensive on disinformation for 2020 campaigns