The Democratic candidate for the White House, Joe Biden, said Tuesday that the moment of “racial justice” in the United States has arrived, in a recorded message that was transmitted during the funeral of George Floyd.

“Now is the time for racial justice,” Biden said during the farewell ceremony for the black citizen whose death at the hands of a white agent sparked protests against police brutality and racism in the United States and around the world.

George Floyd, the African-American citizen whose death at the hands of a white police officer sparked protests against police brutality and racism in the United States and around the world, was fired Tuesday at a funeral in Houston by his family and by religious and political leaders .

Politicians, civil rights activists, athletes and actors flocked to the Fountain Praise church that received the golden coffin for Floyd’s latest public farewell ceremony, whose death at age 46 sparked the largest mobilizations in the United States since the murder. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1968.

“No child should ask the questions that so many black children have had to ask themselves for generations: ‘Why, why did Dad leave?'” Said former Vice President Barack Obama.

Floyd’s family, who decided to wear white for the ceremony, entered the church wearing face masks and escorted by the Rev. Al Sharpton, a civil rights activist who will be in charge of the homage’s main religious speech.

The capacity was limited to 500 people to allow greater distance due to the coronavirus.

Texas Congressman Al Green said during the ceremony that George Floyd “changed the world.” “We are going to make the world know that he made a difference,” added the legislator.

On Monday, about 6 thousand people approached the wake. Visitors approached the remains by crossing themselves and others bowed by placing one knee on the ground, a sign that was born as a protest against police brutality against the black population.

“Enough is enough,” Shiara DeLoach, a Houston resident, told .. “There have to be changes. Everyone has to be treated the same,” he added.

After the ceremony, Floyd’s remains will be transported in a float to a cemetery in South Houston where he will be buried with his mother.

A police reform

Twenty Democratic lawmakers led by Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer quietly knelt in Congress on Monday to honor Floyd.

They also announced a series of measures to reform the police and deal with a litany of cases of black men who, being unarmed, died at the hands of the police when arrested.

This announcement came after Minneapolis authorities announced over the weekend that they are going to dismantle and re-found the police.

The bill introduced by Democrats in both houses seeks to make it easier to prosecute police officers accused of abuse, prohibiting some practices such as putting the knee on a detainee’s neck, also rethinking the agents’ recruitment and training process.

However, the support for such a bill in the Republican-dominated Senate is unclear, and neither is how President Donald Trump, who must pass the law, would receive it.

Trump condemned Floyd’s death but harshly criticized the protesters and reiterated his support for the police.

On Tuesday, he called the images showing two agents who pushed an elderly man protesting Floyd’s death in Buffalo, New York, a “montage”, images that generated outrage in public opinion.

The officer charged in Floyd’s death, white cop Derek Chauvin, who was filmed pressing his knee against the deceased’s neck for more than eight minutes, appeared in court Monday.

The prosecution set a bond of one million dollars, considering that Chauvin presented a flight risk. The next hearing will be on June 29.

Chauvin faces charges of second-degree and third-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter, with a sentence of up to 40 years.

The other three police officers involved, all fired and detained like Chauvin, already appeared in court last week on charges of complicity in the death of Floyd, arrested for allegedly buying cigarettes with a fake $ 20 bill.