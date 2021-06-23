in Movies

Rachel Zegler will be Snow White in Disney’s live action

Shortly after Disney announced the casting, Zegler excitedly tweeted: “I HAVE MANIFESTED MY WHOLE LIFE, I THINK I BELIEVE.”

In a very sweet gesture, she also shared a video on Twitter of the moment she met the Disney princess in the park when she was little. “Girl from home we got a LOT of things to catch up on“, wrote.

The news is historic, as Rachel has Colombian roots thanks to her mother, who is originally from Colombia. This makes the 20-year-old actress the First Latina Actress to Play a Disney Princess.

This is the long list of Bad Bunny hits

A court rejects the appeal of the Argentine State in its dispute with Telecom