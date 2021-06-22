Rachel Zegler to be Disney’s new Snow White in live action

Two years after hearing about the live-action adaptation of the Disney classic,‘Snow White’, va Deadline report that the film adaptation will feature actress Rachel Zegler (‘West Side Story’) as the main star. The 20-year-old American actress and singer will play the role voiced by the late actress Adriana Caselotti in the 1937 animated film.

The media reports that both the director Marc Webb (‘The Amazing Spider-Man’) and the studio executives were impressed with Zegler’s auditions, especially when they saw the first images of his film debut in the aforementioned Steven Spielberg musical remake. The film will be the third major project for the actress, as she is currently shooting the Warner Bros. Pictures film, ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’.

“Rachel’s extraordinary vocal abilities are just the beginning of her gifts. Her strength, intelligence and optimism will become an integral part of rediscovering joy in this classic Disney fairy tale,” Webb said in a statement.

Based on the Brothers Grimm fairy tale, Disney made its animated classic in 1937, almost 85 years ago. In her story, Snow White’s evil stepmother decides to get rid of her because she cannot bear that the girl’s beauty is superior to her own. However, Snow White manages to save herself and takes refuge in the hut of the seven dwarfs. Despite everything, her cruel stepmother manages to find her and poisons her with an apple. But the princess is not dead, only asleep, waiting for a Blue Prince to rescue her.

The animated film was nominated for an Oscar for Best Score, and two years later Walt Disney won an honorary award for the film. Later came other adaptations such as ‘Snow White and the Huntsman’, with Kristen Stewart, Charlize Theron, and Chris Hemsworth; or ‘Snow White (Mirror Mirror)’ in 2012, with Lily Collins and Julia Roberts.

Erin Cressida Wilson (‘The Girl on the Train’) writing the script for this project which is expected to expand on the story and music of the animated classic. Benj Paseky Justin Paul (‘La La Land’) will write new songs for the film that will feature the production of Marc Platt. Production is scheduled to start in 2022.

‘Snow White’ is just one of a long list of Disney classics that the studio has adapted in live action, with ‘Dumbo’, ‘Aladdin’ and ‘The Lion King’ some examples of it. The most recent ‘Cruella’, with Emma Stone.