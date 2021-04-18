Rachel Zegler reveals she’s doing costume fittings for Shazam 2

The actress Rachel Zegler has posted a new video on his YouTube channel after practically a month without posting anything new to it. In the video he has reviewed the different days of the week, and has shared different details of his personal life. However, along the way, he has spoken of “Shazam! Fury of the Gods “Well, let’s remember that it was announced weeks ago that it is part of the cast of the film.

In addition to sharing her excitement about being in a movie with Helen Mirren or Lucy Liu, the actress has updated the status of the movie, explaining that she is already starting to do things for the movie, but that production has not started.

The actress clarifies that they have not yet started shooting as such and that right now he is doing the costume fit for the movie. It is there when the actress admits that she does not know if she has spoken more than necessary.

I’m going to Shazam tryouts. I guess it’s not against the rules to say so. [Silencio]. They are going to sue me.

The film will start filming in May, as confirmed by some actresses in the cast, and for them they are currently preparing. However, the film will not hit theaters until June 2, 2023.

