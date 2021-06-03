Rachel Weisz reveals that Melina is a scientist in Black Widow

After David Harbor’s participation in the Jimmy Kimmel show the night before, now it is the actress’s participation Rachel Weisz, who plays Melina Vostokoff in the film “Black Widow” / “Black Widow”. This character exists in the comics, but has been adapted in the film as Natasha Romanoff’s false mother in that fictional home to cover up her identity that they form with Alexei and Yelena Belova.

These appearances of actors in the programs tend to be very light at the level of details of the films, but they always leave us some statements, as is the case with Rachel, who has spoken about her character. Curiously, they ask him if the actors with Marvel know what they can say and what they can’t. Rachel explains that they obviously can’t talk about the major spoilers for the movie, but in addition to this they were given a list of things they couldn’t reveal. Among them is for example Melina’s middle name, which according to Rachel from being an absolute secret. In fact, in the interview he has some hint to drop her middle name, and he cuts himself just before.

Long ago, the actress confirmed that Melina was also a Black Widow resulting from the Red Room, as there had been many Black Widows resulting from that program. In fact, we have seen them in the movie promos. However, the actress goes into more depth about her character, and sets her off as something of a scientist. This is what he says with many doubts, trying not to reveal anything, when asked what he can tell about his character:

She is a Black Widow. She has been trained as a Black Widow, as a spy. She is a spy with great abilities, and a scientist. Her runs a kind of pig farm, and that’s where the family actually finds me, in my scientific laboratory, where I also I have pigs that I experiment with.

Asked if that is all she can tell, she adds that she is a “Black Widow, with great skills, highly trained in combat and is fluent in 25 languages.”

At the moment, it seems that for the adaptation of this character to the cinema many liberties have been taken with respect to the comics. In them, Melina is a Soviet agent who really has the identity of Iron Maiden, and has faced Black Widow on several occasions, that is, they are enemies. In the cartoons she is depicted as a lethal murderer, without anything scientific. In the movie “Black Widow” they would have given it a different twist.

Along with all this, starting at minute 7:43, we can see a new clip of the film that is really the continuation of the clip that was shown the night before, more of that moment of family meal.