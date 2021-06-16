Rachel Weisz and Colin Farrell to star in ‘Love Child’

The last time Colin Farrelly and Rachel Weisz worked together was on Yorgos Lanthimos’ rare romantic drama ‘Lobster’, a 2015 film that earned a BAFTA nomination. According to Variety, the two will reunite in a dark comedy that will be directed by Todd Solondzy and will take by title‘Love Child’.

The film will focus on Junior, an 11-year-old aspiring Broadway star who has a tremendous obsession with his mother Inmaculada (Cruz). After plotting an accident that nearly killed his abusive biological father, Junior encourages Nacho (Ramrez), a partner in the family business, to woo his mother and become his new father. But when they both fall in love, Junior stops being the center of his mother’s attention and becomes so jealous that he hatches a plan to frame Nacho for his father’s murder.

“This is my first movie with a plot and my first movie set in Texas,” Solondz said. “It will be fun and sexy and shaped by the Hollywood movies that made me want to become a filmmaker. I have always loved Rachel’s work. and Colin, and I’m very honored to be able to spark his passion for serious and unexpected work as well. “

In 2017, Penlope Cruzy and Edgar Ramirez were told to star in this film by the director of ‘Happiness’ and ‘Wiener-Dog’, a story described as a dark twist on the classic myth of Oedipus, the mythical king of Thebes who unknowingly killed his own father and wives. to his mother.

Christine Vachon (‘Carol’) and David Hinojosa will serve as producers.