Rachel Valdés in a bikini and in the arms of Alejandro Sanz: this is how they showed off their love on Instagram

If a few days ago Rachel Perera She boasted in her social networks of the romantic plans she enjoys with her new partner, the actor Miguel Such, now it is her ex-husband’s turn, Alejandro Sanz, to share with his Instagram followers some pictures related to his wonderful and romantic vacations with his current partner, the artist Rachel Valdés.

It must be remembered that the Cuban painter and photographer revealed a few months ago that she was looking forward to traveling again and discovering the world after so many months of pandemic, and she has finally been able to fulfill her goal. And it is that the two lovers appear in the aforementioned photos very caramelized, hugging and smiling, all this while enjoying a pleasant bath in clean and pure waters, which could well belong to the always attractive beaches of the Caribbean.

The music star, father of Dylan and Alma along with the aforementioned Raquel, has not wanted to give any information about his location in his publications, but he has not forgotten to write a beautiful and moving message for the woman in his life, with who has been in a solid relationship for two years that, over the months, has lost much of the secrecy that characterized it at first: “Holidays in your laughter are my favorites”, The man from Madrid, who lives between his hometown and Miami, has dedicated to him in the description of the snapshots.

