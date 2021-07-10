Rachel Bilson and Adam Brody Were in a IRL Love Triangle on The OC

Anyone in the mood for some throwback tea? Same, and Rachel Bilson is out here spilling details about the IRL love triangle between herself, Samaire Armstrong, and Adam Brody on The OC.

This all came up on the Welcome to the OC, Bitches podcast, when Rachel was talking about an episode where Seth (played by Adam) was going back and forth between Summer (played by Rachel) and Anna (played by Samaire).

“I think it’s really funny in this episode with Seth and his two ladies,” she said. “When I was watching it, there’s a scene with Seth and Summer when we’re in the pool house, I think we’re making out and we’re laughing. I can tell that we’re really laughing. You know what I mean? I can tell that it’s a real moment when Adam and I were messing around, as opposed to Seth and Summer. “

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

She then added, “And then, when Seth is in the bedroom with Anna and she goes to kiss him, I see Samaire slip tongue. And I’m watching it and she slipped the tongue and me, I get transported back to 18 years ago and I get a little jealous. I’m like, ‘Um, what are you doing slipping tongue in his mouth?’ It was like the real-life triangle playing out as I’m watching it. I saw the tongue and I was like, ‘There’s no tongue in television!’ “

Rachel explained that the love triangle vibes “definitely played out a little bit in real life for a minute … Not like really, really, but I remember the tension with Samaire and I, a little bit. ‘Cause it was just this triangle or whatever. “

I mean … !!!! Also, don’t worry, the scene in question is most certainly on YouTube, so BRB.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Mehera Bonner Mehera Bonner is a news writer who focuses on celebrities and royals.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io