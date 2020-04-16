Rachael Ray does not stop and cooks for everyone in quarantine | Instagram

The host of Rachael ray Show had big plans for his recess at home for this quarantine and now he shares his secrets in the kitchen with his followers and other audiences from his home in upstate New York.

The host Rachel Ray It was “a time of rebirth” in which he would reread the classics, resume his Danish classes and study Italian.

I was going to take painting more seriously. I had all these noble goals … and none of that is happening, “the television presenter told The Associated Press in a telephone interview.

Actually Rachael, reveals that he has worked even harder these days.

We have never worked so hard in our lives, ”said Ray, who is recording“ #STAYHOME With Rachael ”two days a week from his home.

The driver reveals that her right arm in the studio, her husband John Cusimano The one who now makes her a cameraman, producer, bartender and musical guest alongside her adorable pit bull Isaboo, is the entire audience in the studio, he joked.

The presenter who is shown in cameras with little clothing but if many ideas for cooking food Inexpensive, with what you have in the pantry, chickpeas, pasta and some essential special such as garlic can not miss.

This is a rare moment. I couldn’t say there is a silver lining… but there are moments of discovery every day, ”he said at the beginning of his first program from home.

Through the transmission, the conductive shared that its organizers would make a donation of $ 4 million to various charitable foundations including food bank and support funds for laid off restaurant workers.

Seeks to show more solidarity with people, help to people beyond saying ‘hey, here are three things they can do with canned tuna.’ ”

Similarly another part of money will be destined to rescue of animals since many who do this work also need to stay afloat so these beings are also in crisis.

So he answered the question of why he is donating giving money:

The more you earn in life, the more you owe in service and the more you owe to the community, ”Ray said with determination. “It is our absolute responsibility to take care of each other.”

In the same way, she shared that she has no fear in case of contracting the virus but he does fear for his mother

She is “completely terrified” by that 85-year-old Sicilian lady who lives across the street.

I’m scared because it’s so hard, “said Ray. “He wants a daily update on what you’re doing to help the world, in detail.”

Rachael ray points out that his childhood was spent in the kitchen of the restaurant from her mother, helping in the kitchen to feed the hungriest families.

Every holiday was like that, you had to help, “he says.

When you have free time Rachael She calls her friends on the phone and also cooks for her dog while her husband gives a mini banjo concert for Isaboo several times a day.

