New York –

Rachael Ray had big plans for his home break from quarantine in upstate New York. He imagined “a time of rebirth” in which he would reread the classics, resume his Danish classes and study Italian.

“I was going to take painting more seriously. I had all these noble goals … and none of that is happening, “said the television presenter. “We have never worked so hard in our lives,” said Ray, who is recording #STAYHOME With Rachael two days a week from his home.

Her husband John Cusimano now works as a cameraman, producer, bartender, and musical guest. His adorable pit bull Isaboo is all over the studio, he said jokingly.

She wears sweatshirts and no makeup, cooks low-budget meals with what she gets in her pantry, like chickpeas and pasta, offering a refreshing look at her kitchen, sometimes putting garlic in the wrong place, and a comforting smile. “This is a rare moment. I couldn’t say there is a silver lining… but there are moments of discovery every day, ”he said at the beginning of his first program from home.

Perfect if you have a bag of frozen shirmp! https://t.co/Bdz6yWdLLJ – Rachael Ray Show (@RachaelRayShow) April 17, 2020

Recently announced that their organizations will donate $ 4 million to various charitable foundations, including food banks and support funds for laid off restaurant workersHe said he wanted to “help people beyond saying ‘hey, here are three things they can do with canned tuna.”

Half of the money will go to animal rescue. “Many of the shelters cannot stay afloat, there are no workers, the animals are in crisis too,” said Ray, who is an animal lover.

“The more you earn in life, the more you owe in service and the more you owe to the community. It is our absolute responsibility to take care of each other, ”Ray said with determination.

So answer the question why you are donating so much money. And, also, he fears for his mother.

She is not afraid of contracting the virus, she is “completely terrified” by that 85-year-old Sicilian lady who lives across the street.

“I am afraid because it is very hard. He wants a daily update on what you’re doing to help the world, in detail, “Ray said.

4M dollars + 4M meals = a WHOLE FAMILY Relief Plan —- #RachaelRayFoundation @yum_o @Nutrish – @ FeedingAmerica @WCKitchen @CityHarvest @RethinkFoodNYC @WeRRestaurants @HungerFreeUSA @bestfriends @AustinResearch @austinpees .twitter.com / Jp5XLRXh9x – rachael ray (@rachaelray) April 9, 2020

Ray grew up cleaning shrimp and helping in the kitchen of his mother’s restaurant. They spent the holidays with police and firefighters feeding hungry families. His family celebrated the next day. “Every holiday was like that, you had to help,” he said.

In his few spare moments, Ray calls friends and makes Moroccan couscous with bone broth for his little dog, which he complements with carrot, mint and parsley sprouts. Her husband gives a mini banjo concert for Isaboo several times a day.

“It feels so good to talk on the phone, gossip and share,” Ray said. “I like how much we are using the old-fashioned phone,” he said. (I)