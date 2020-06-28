Rachael Ellering was one of the fighters fired by WWE in April. The fighter who belonged to NXT was fired while recovering from a knee injury, now she’s ready to return to the ring.

Rachael Ellering recovered to fight again

The former NXT fighter, Rachael Ellering has announced through social networks that she is fully recovered from her injury and that she is ready to go back to the ring.

I’d like to update everyone on a few things: 1. My knee is totally healthy. I’ve been good to go for literally 6 months now. 2. Don’t be disappointed! I’m not. I’m beyond thrilled to get back to being ME and get back to being a professional wrestler. I can’t wait to see you! – Rachael Ellering (@RachaelEllering) June 26, 2020

3. I’m ready. I’m better than I’ve ever been. I so appreciate everyone’s support and kind messages! Also. Breonna Taylor’s murderers are still free. Wear a mask. Be kind. 💜 – Rachael Ellering (@RachaelEllering) June 26, 2020

Ellering was one of the fighters fired during the month of April due to the reduction in company expenses due to Covid-19. Ellering had several experiences in WWE since 2016, including two participations in the Mae Young Classic tournament, before being signed by the company.

Signed in 2019, the fighter was unable to demonstrate all her talent on the ring since in July of that year she injured her knee ligaments, which left her until she was fired from the company in the last month of April.

