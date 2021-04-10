Rachael Blackmore, first woman to win Grand National

04/10/2021 at 7:52 PM CEST

Irish Rachael Blackmore made history this Saturday at Aintree racecourse, near Liverpool, where she became, on the back of ‘Minella Times’, the first woman to win the legendary Grand National, whose first edition was held in 1839.

Blackmore and ‘Minella Times’ won the Grand National ahead of Aidan Coleman, with ‘Balko Del Flos’ and that he was 100-1 in the bets; and by MP Walsh, with ‘Burrows Saint’.

In the long history of this tough race, which is contested with its famous 30 jumps over four and a quarter miles, never has a woman achieved victory. The one who came closest to achieving it until this Saturday was Katie Walsh, who riding ‘Seabass’ finished third in the 2012 edition.

But Blackmore insisted on changing the tide of tradition and masterfully led ‘Minella Times’ to victory.

“I can not believe it. It has been sensational. I am very lucky to be riding. Is incredible. Right now I don’t feel like a man or a woman; I don’t even feel human“Blackmore said just after winning ‘ITV Racing’.

Referring to his horse, Blackmore, 31, who waited until he was 26 to turn pro, said: “He was amazing and he jumped like a charm. I tried to wait as long as I could. When I jumped the last one and asked him for some, he was there. “.

‘Minella Times’ coach Henry of Bromhead said Blackmore “is brilliant.” “I’m very lucky to have her,” added De Bromhead, who also trains ‘Balko Del Flos’, second-placed horse Aidan Coleman.