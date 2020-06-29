Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

Last week, the port for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 of Star Wars Episode 1: Racer arrived, a classic license game from the 90s. If you liked it and wanted to have it in your physical collection, you’ll be happy to know that you will be able to do it soon , since a version in format and cartridge will come out. In addition, there will be a very attractive version for collectors.

What happens is that Limited Run Games announced that it will release a physical edition of Star Wars Episode 1: Racer. This product will be available for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. As you can imagine, this version is simple since it only includes the game box and the title on cartridge or disk, depending on the version you choose.

Now, for those collectors who want something more, Limited Run Games will also release the Classic Edition of Star Wars Episode 1: Racer. This is a package that includes the physical version of the game for the Nintendo Switch, as well as a reversible poster and a commemorative Nintendo 64 cartridge (that is, it does not work on the console). The above comes in a box very similar to that of games for Nintendo 64, with the main difference being that it has the logo of the latest Nintendo console.

You can see these editions below:

How to get the physical edition of Star Wars Episode 1: Racer?

If you are interested in getting any of these packages, you should know that they will be available in the Limited Run Games store.

Presale of both versions of Star Wars Episode 1: Racer will be available from July 10 at 9:00 AM, Mexico City time. This sale phase will be available for 4 weeks so if you want your copy we recommend that you get it as soon as possible.

It is important to note that, at the moment, it is unknown how much these editions of Star Wars: Episode 1: Racer will cost. It seems that we will have to wait for the presale to open to know it.

Star Wars Episode 1: Racer is available for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, Nintendo 64, and Dreamcast. You can know more about this game by clicking here.