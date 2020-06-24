Without a doubt one of the scenes most remembered and best valued (some would say that of the few) of Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace was that of the pod race in which no shameless tribute was paid to the chariot races of the Ben Hur (1959) by William Wyler. From those minutes, another of the great video games of the late 90s also emerged, Star Wars Episode I: Racer that put us in possession of Nintendo 64, Dreamcast, PC and even Game Boy Color at the controls of these pods competing in circuits of different planets of the galactic saga.

For a few hours, Star Wars Episode I: Racer is available in the eShop of Nintendo Switch and on Playstation 4, after delaying its launch due to the COVID-19 crisis and from the YouTube channel Nintendo World Report They have published a video comparing the game on the hybrid console with its 1999 versions in Nintendo 64, Dreamcast and PC. A whole triad of classics facing what, in theory, should be its best version.

The port of Star Wars Episode I: Racer It has been developed by Aspyr, who are also responsible for bringing to the Nintendo Switch other classic titles in the galactic saga such as Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast and Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy (here our analysis). It is available in the Nintendo eShop for € 13.72.

