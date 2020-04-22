Since its official presentation in the recent Nintendo Direct MiniMany fans of movie pod racing Star Wars Episode 1: The Phantom Menace They were wondering when they could relive that mythical sensation, now through the official website of Star Wars we echo that Star Wars Episode 1: Racer will go on sale on May 12 in the eShop.

The conversion being made to Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 from this 1999 classic released on Nintendo 64 run by Aspyr Media, who are no strangers to Star Wars remasters, not for nothing were they tasked with converting the recent Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast and Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy to Nintendo hardware.

The return of pod racing with more playable and visual enhancements for everyone

Hand in hand with this developer studio in collaboration with Lucasfilm and Disney, aim for current players to take control for the first time of Anakin Skywalker, Sebulba or Ben Quadrinaros among many other runners with their customizable pods perfectly able to travel at full speed circuits like Tatooine or Mon Gazza. In terms of content, they have not introduced any great news in the form of characters, circuits or tournaments, but users of the original title will notice juicy changes such as an unprecedented local multiplayer mode with split screen and LAN connection with up to four consoles at most.

As for the graphic section, it must be said that the conversion has not been made since the game of the late 90’s, but from the PC version that arrived in May 2018

to get started all the visual finish has been adapted to the possibilities of the Nintendo Switch, making Star Wars Episode 1: Racer look much more polished than at the time on the Nintendo 64 circuits, but the study wants to highlight the changes that have been made at the playable level to create better sensations. They especially detail the work carried out at the controls, which have been practically redesigned from scratch, since the control of the Nintendo 64 lacked vibration or multiple analog sticks that it does have Nintendo Switch, in fact the team has made sure that Star Wars Episode 1: Racer can be enjoyed correctly with a single Joy-Con.

In this way, with these changes, James Vicari producer at Aspyr Media affirms that they have achieved the best possible version of the title for both new and old players. And do you think the applied improvements are enough to distinguish yourself from the original?

