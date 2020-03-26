One of the most unexpected announcements of the Nintendo Direct Mini issued today has been the return of Star Wars Episode I: Racer. After the arrival of Star Wars Jedi Knighjt II: Jedi Outcast and the recently released Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, the classic racing arcade based on Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace – which had its launch in Nintendo 64- is the next to land the current generation.

One of the most memorable scenes from Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace is, without a doubt, that of the Pod Race. In 1999, LucasArts decided to create a racing arcade video game based on the spectacular moment the movie left us, with eight planets as circuits and a template of up to 25 runnersWhich of course includes Anakin Skywalker and Sebulba.

So, its launch on Nintendo Switch has been confirmed for this same year, although without a fixed date. As a novelty, it has been confirmed that the arrival of this version will include a local multiplayer mode on split screen, and also in LAN connection with a maximum of four consoles.

