Star Wars Episode l: Racer is one of the franchise games most remembered by fans. If you’re dying to replay or get to know the Nintendo 64 classic for the first time, there’s something important you should know.

Aspyr Media announced a port of Star Wars Episode I: Racer for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch long ago. The title was to debut on May 12 on both consoles, but its premiere was complicated due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For this reason, the company decided to delay it to May 26, but it was subsequently reported that it would not be possible to meet that date either. Fortunately, there is already a new date for the game’s release.

Star Wars Episode I: Racer coming soon to PS4 and Switch

Through its social networks, Aspyr Media confirmed that it has everything ready for the arrival of Star Wars Episode l: Racer on the consoles of Sony and Nintendo. Fans won’t have to wait long to enjoy the title races.

Star Wars Episode l: Racer will be available for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch from June 23, that is, at the beginning of next week. The developer thanked the community for their patience and continued support.

The port will come with adjustments to its controls for a better experience. The version for Switch can be enjoyed with a Joy-Con. In both cases, the title will be offered in digital format in exchange for $ 14.99 USD.

ATTN Star Wars Episode l: Racer Fans !!!

We are slated to release on both Nintendo Switch and PS4 on June 23rd.

Thank you for your continued support, .gifs, and kind comments as we’ve worked on this release.

🏁We’ll see you on the racetracks.🏁 pic.twitter.com/9hRgvzqvpZ – Aspyr (@AspyrMedia) June 16, 2020

« We want players who are rushing through the Grabvine Gateway in Baroonda to forget that they are on their couch, controls in hand, and instead feel like they are in their own career, fighting Sebulba and the rest for reaching the goal, ”said James Vicari, producer of the title.

You can play Star Wars Episode I: Racer on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch starting June 23. Do you want to know more about the racing title? Then visit this link.