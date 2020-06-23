Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Today is a special day for Star Wars fans as they already have a chance to relive a classic. We are talking about Star Wars Episode 1: Racer, racing title that today reached current generation platforms.

Starting today, Star Wars Episode 1: Racer is available in digital format for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. So, if you enter the digital stores of these consoles you will have the opportunity to buy and download it.

But how much will you have to pay to get Star Wars Episode 1: Racer? In the case of the PlayStation Store it is sold in exchange for $ 14.99 USD, but to that figure you must add 16% corresponding to VAT. For its part, in the Nintendo Switch eshop it costs $ 290.81 MXN.

What is Star Wars Episode 1: Racer?

In case you have never played it, here we tell you a little more about Star Wars Episode 1: Racer, so you can get an idea of ​​what is going on.

This is a game based on Star Wars Episode 1: The Phantom Menace, more specifically on pod races that thrilled many in this film. So, here you can choose one of 25 playable characters to participate in intense races in places like Tatooine, Baroonda or Malastre.

You can see more about this game in its launch preview:

