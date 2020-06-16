Last month the thing looked ugly for the Star Wars pod set. At first, the title was to be released on May 12, both on PS4 and Nintendo Switch. However, the pandemic caused by Covid-19 forced to delay the arrival date of Star Wars Episode 1: Racer. This expected port, was frustrated its exit because of the virus. Aspir, the company in charge of bringing the game from its original version of PC, communicated the news through its official Twitter account without proposing an alternative release date, they only indicated that soon « they would return with more information ». Luckily, this has been the case and in no time. Just a month after learning that the game was delaying its arrival, Aspir herself, using Twitter again, has reported that Star Wars Episode 1: Racer is coming to PS4 and Nintendo Switch on June 23. In a week!

Star Wars Episode 1: Racer – Best of the « Phantom Menace » Coming to Nintendo Switch

Aspir has been able to turn the general mood that his tweet left us a month ago with the publication of another in which, finally, announced the final release date of Star Wars Episode 1: Racer and thanked for all the support received:

ATTN Star Wars Episode l: Racer Fans !!!

We are slated to release on both Nintendo Switch and PS4 on June 23rd.

Thank you for your continued support, .gifs, and kind comments as we’ve worked on this release.

🏁We’ll see you on the racetracks.🏁 pic.twitter.com/9hRgvzqvpZ – Aspyr (@AspyrMedia) June 16, 2020

See also

We said it in the news about the delay of the game and, now, we repeat it again. The pod race is the best (some would say the only good thing) that the first episode of the main film saga of the Star Wars franchise left us. No wonder this game has become a cult title. Not only his successful mechanics and approach make him deserving of praise, but it is also the title that He knew how to bring the best of the « Phantom Menace » to a video game. On June 23 we can enjoy this « classic » on Nintendo Switch. There is only one question left to ask: Anakin or Sebulba?

Source

Related