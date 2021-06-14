Race to Turin. Djokovic is the new leader and already sets foot in the Masters

The Grand Slam marks the true advantage in the rankings: they are the most important tournaments and, therefore, they award more points than any other event. In that sense, Novak Djokovic climbed to the top of the Race to Turin after his title at Roland Garros by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in definition. Beyond the defeat, the Greek moved to second place, but his presence at the end-of-year Masters does not seem to be at risk. What’s more, Alexander Zverev, Rafael Nadal Y Matteo berrettini are other players who took advantage of the French Open to climb the standings. On the other hand, the promotions of Diego Schwartzman and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina stand out, climbing 14 and 18 places, respectively.