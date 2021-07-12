Race ATP. Berrettini is already on the podium of 2021

With the first three Grand Slams of the year already consumed, it is time to go to the Race ATP and see how things are in that race to Turin where only the eight best tennis players of the season will be able to participate. At the moment, it is not a surprise to see Novak Djokovic at the top, although there are a couple of movements that are worth highlighting. Matteo berrettini, a finalist at Wimbledon, ranks as the third best racket so far this year. The other profile to mention would be Hubert hurkacz, who right now would have his ticket insured for the masters cup.