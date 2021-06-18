Rabobank lowers Brazil 2020/21 corn harvest forecast to 89.5 million T, raises estimate for soybeans

SAO PAULO, June 18 (.) – Total corn production in Brazil in the 2020/2021 season should reach 89.5 million tons, Rabobank estimated on Friday, a cut of 15.5 million tons compared to the April screening.

“The delay in planting (of the second crop) associated with rains below historical averages since February caused Rabobank to reduce the outlook for the Brazilian corn crop,” the bank told . in a note.

Meanwhile, Rabobank raised its forecast for the country’s soybean crop to 137 million tonnes, from the 136 million ton forecast for the world’s largest oilseed producer and exporter.

“Despite the delayed planting and irregular weather, Rabobank estimates that the 2020/21 soybean crop has reached a record 137 million tonnes.”

(By Nayara Figueiredo. Edited in Spanish by Javier Leira)