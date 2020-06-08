Adrien Rabiot He has been pressing in recent days to force his departure from Juventus and is clear that his destiny is none other than, as has been published in recent days, Everton, which he now directs Carlo Ancelotti.

The French player, who once came to play for FC Barcelona when he was a player for Paris Saint-Germain, neither adapted to Series A nor to the methods of Maruzio Sarri, who has not trusted him and has spent much of the season on the bench as a substitute and without any role in the team.

As echoed in England by ‘Mail on Sunday’ and in Italy by ‘Tuttosport’, Rabiot has already made it clear to his environment that he wants to leave Juve and seeks to relaunch his career at Everton alongside Ancelotti. The French midfielder believes that only the Italian coach, whom he already had when he managed PSG, is the only one to restore his confidence and his game, since he has spent almost two years submerged in sports ostracism.

For his part, Ancelotti He also wants to have Rabiot. He already wanted it when he was heading to Naples and now he wants it for Everton. There is even talk that the English club would have offered 18 million to Juventus to get his transfer.