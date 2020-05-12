Midfielder continues to quarantine in France advised by his mother, who is also his agent. After bad season, player’s departure gains strength in Italy

Midfielder Rabiot is on strike and has not returned to Turin because he was dissatisfied with the salary cuts suffered during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the portal “La Stampa”. The former Paris Saint-Germain player is quarantining France and refusing to return to Italy. The Frenchman’s position was advised by his mother, who is also his agent.

The Old Lady joined was the first Italian club to agree to a 25% reduction in athletes’ salaries over a period of four months so that their economy would not collapse. The vast majority of athletes have returned to the country and while some are already training individually, others do a two-week quarantine.

In the Country of the Boot, the teams gained permission to resume the group sessions next Monday. Besides Rabiot, Juventus does not have the presence of Higuaín. The striker is in Argentina next to the hand facing cancer.

The midfielder is in his first season wearing the shirt of the Old Lady, but he disappoints fans and managers with bad matches. Thus, the Frenchman is speculated in other clubs, such as Manchester United and Everton, and an exit may be the way after the player’s relationship with the club is even more troubled.

