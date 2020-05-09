The players of the Juventuslittle by little, they have been returning to Turin to start training, among them the figure of the team, the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo. Other, Adrien Rabiot, remains ‘disappeared’ in the French Riviera and without communicating when he plans to return to work.

05/09/2020 at 15:08

CEST

sport.es

Rabiot, who already had problems with his previous team, the PSG, is also making enemies in Turin and it is already rumored that his desire is to leave the Vecchia Signora at the end of the season.

The Corriere dello Sport points out that its mother, Veronique, who in turn represents him, would already be looking for a team. The player’s priority would be to make the jump to the Premier League. Apparently only English clubs could meet the financial demands of Rabiot.

Everton fate?

One of the teams that would be most interested in signing him would be Everton’s Carlo Ancelotti. In any case, the health crisis caused by the coronavirus could lower the demands of Rabiot if it were the case to reach the Premier.

The player has not taken a place in the team that owns the Juventus and you haven’t won the space you had to take away from Blaise Matuidi, who on April 9 turned 33 and is rushing his stage as an active professional after serving in Troyes, Saint-Étienne and PSG.

.