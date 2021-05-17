Rabino accused of molesting two minors denied bail – Telemundo Miami (51)

Authorities report that a man accused of molesting two minors is behind bars.

This morning the man, who is a teacher, together with his lawyer, made their appearance in court. The judge, this Thursday morning, denied him the right to bail. According to Miami Gardens police, the two minors and Benita’s students are children with special needs.

The subject now facing three charges of sexual abuse was identified as Yosef Benita, 33. The rabbi is a teacher at the Luba-vitch Educational Center, located at 173rd Street and Northwest 7th Avenue in Miami Gardens, where the events allegedly occurred.

One of the alleged victims, a 10-year-old boy, reported undue touching by his guardian.

The victim herself said that the man recently touched her penis above her clothes.

According to Miami Gardens Police Detective Nelly Joseph, the alleged victim also claimed to have seen his teacher do the same to another of his classmates, a 10-year-old boy, who would have corroborated that version.

Yosef Benito’s defense attorney claimed to have seen the interviews that were conducted with both children and assured that there were contradictions to what the detective exposed.

He also indicated through a statement that the Rabbi and father of 5 children, was subjected to a polygraph test and an expert determined that his outright denials of inappropriate behavior were true.

Given the seriousness of such an accusation, school authorities issued a statement that says: “We take any claim of inappropriate behavior very seriously, so we immediately inform the appropriate authorities.”

The defense attorney will appeal in 21 days, so that the teacher can set a bond. At the moment he remains in TGK jail.

Today we tried to speak with authorities at the school where the events allegedly occurred, but they did not want to offer any statements.

Police urge other potential victims to contact the Miami-Dade crime stop line 305-471-8477.