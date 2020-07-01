After learning of the positive from Rabindranath Salazar, the Director General of the IMSS, Zoé Robledo, wished him a speedy recovery

Rabindranath Salazar Solorio tested positive COVID-19.

Through his Twitter account, the federal official reported that the coronavirus test to which it was submitted was positive.

Despite being ill, Salazar Solorio will continue his work at a distance, “in accordance with the measures issued by the Ministry of Health.”

He assured that he is well, in the spirit of continuing to work hard.

After learning the positive of the official, the director general of the IMSS, Zoé Robledo, I wish you a speedy recovery.

He also took the opportunity to send him “a lot of strength and a big hug from a distance”.

Quick recovery, dear Rabin. Lots of strength and big hug from a distance. Cheer up!! – Zoé Robledo 🏳️‍🌈 (@zoerobledo) July 1, 2020

It should be noted that a week ago, on June 22, Rabindranath Salazar He was in the National Palace together with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the Secretary of the Interior, Olga Sánchez Cordero and Diana Álvarez Maury. As well as the Secretary of the Treasury, Arturo Herrera, who previously announced that he tested positive for the disease.

At the meeting, the President announced that Diana Álvarez Maury will leave the Undersecretariat of the Interior to occupy the Directorate of the Banco del Bienestar and Rabindranath Salazar he will be undersecretary of the Interior.

However, eight days after ‘castling’, both officials have not reported whether they have already assumed their new position. The changes do not appear on the pages of the dependencies either.

I announce a change or castling, but obviously republican: the undersecretary of the Interior, Diana Álvarez Maury, will take over the direction of the Banco del Bienestar and Rabindranath Salazar, current director of said bank, will be the new undersecretary of the Interior. pic.twitter.com/By7u7mBp7t – Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) June 22, 2020

The last member of the Federal Cabinet to have tested positive was Secretary Herrera.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital