A woman who wanted to shop at a Trader Joe’s store in North Hollywood, Los Angeles, reacted violently when she was informed that she should wear a mask inside the store.

The entire incident was captured on video and shared on social networks, reaching more than seven million visits.

In the video, the woman is heard shouting expletives and calling people « Democratic pigs ».

At one point in the clip, she knocks her shopping basket on the floor and runs towards the exit.

The buyer was in the store on the opening day of the new Trader Joe location in the North Hollywood neighborhood.

The governor Gavin newsom had announced that the use of masks it should be required in most cases throughout the state of California.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, people in different parts of the country have challenged and questioned safety recommendations and orders to wear a mask to stop the virus from spreading.

In Orange County, also in California, the county health director resigned after facing death threats for imposing the use of a mask.

Till the date, 31 states do not bind to wear a mask when they are in public places, while 19 states, including California, do require its use.

There are exemptions to the use of a mask for all those with medical problems. In these cases, covering your nose and mouth can be dangerous.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wear face masks, stay at least six feet away from other people in public and keep a proper hand hygiene to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

