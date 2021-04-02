R-Motorsport extends hiatus of its GT project to 2021 season

R-Motorsport was one of the teams that positioned itself more strongly in the face of the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Covered in the rest of the activities that AF Racing Holding AG maintains in other areas, the Swiss structure decided to pause its sports program in the 2020 season, campaign in which he planned to compete in the GT World Challenge Europe with several units of the Aston Martin Vantage GT3. A position that, in light of the situation of the health crisis in Europe, the team has decided to maintain. Thus, R-Motorsport has extended the hiatus of its GT program to all of 2021, hoping to resume its activity in 2022.

Although the epidemiological situation has improved compared to the start of the 2020 season and the main GT3 and GT4 championships will be held with apparent ‘normality’, the board of directors of AF Racing Holding AG has decided to keep the activity of the R-Motorsport team on hold and set the right course to reactivate the sports projects of the structure in 2022. However, the drift that the R-Motorsport project will take is not clearEspecially when it seemed that the team seemed to return to activity after contesting the last round of the GT4 European Series with a pair of Aston Martin Vantage GT4s in November of last year.

GTWC Europe is in great health on its 2021 entry listsRead news

In the statement issued by R-Motorsport, Dr. Florian Kamelger As team manager he explains: “It was a difficult decision for us not to race another year. Nevertheless, makes no sense from the business perspective of the ‘R-Universe’ go to compete with a racing program if there are no spectators or guests at the events due to the risks of the COVID-19 pandemic. We hope that the European vaccination program progresses and make it possible for sporting events to be held with general attendance of spectators so that we have the possibility of taking our guests to the circuits. Because, we are already planning our 2022 program».