During these days of quarantine, a federal judge in New York rejected on Tuesday a request from the R&B singer R. Kelly to be released from prison in Chicago since you are worried about contracting the coronavirus.

He rapper He was put behind bars as they feared he could escape justice or hamper the legal process he faces.

The defendant is currently in custody because of the risks that he may escape or attempt to obstruct, threaten, or intimidate potential witnesses, ”wrote District Judge Ann Donnelly of Brooklyn in her decision. “The defendant has not explained how those risks have changed.”

The singer 53 years, Kelly, is located in the Metropolitan Correctional Center of Chicago since he was charged with federal charges of child pornography, obstruction of justice, and systematic blackmail.

Three employees of the jail The federal government has tested positive for the virus, however, no infected prisoners have been reported so far. Cases have been recorded in the Cook County Jail in Chicago and other correctional facilities around the country.

For this reason, the artist’s lawyers submitted a request at the end of last March on the grounds that people in said centers were at risk of catch.

However, federal prosecutors have confirmed in Brooklyn that prison prison systems have taken measures to prevent the spread of the virus. They also wrote that “general risk” that an inmate may contract the virus it did not justify his release.

For his part, the singer, Kelly, has denied that he has abused anyone and has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

It is worth mentioning that the artist faces dozens of state and federal accusations of inappropriate conduct in Illinois, Minnesota and New York, from abuse until leading a ruse designed to get him minors.

