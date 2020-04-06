Aisam-ul-Qureshi He is a true idol in his country thanks to his pioneering role in tennis and channels it in good causes through his foundation. Stop War Start Tennis. Through it, he has wanted to take a step forward in the fight against the coronavirus by distributing food to more than 1,000 families at risk of social exclusion because they have not been able to work for a while. The value of each bag is $ 45 and includes basic necessities, such as flour, rice, oil, cereals, milk, tea and soap.

Kindly donate Rs.1000 @shizahassanofficial will match every donation and #stopwarstarttennis will add Rs.1500 to this noble cause.

Please make your donations at:

FAYSAL BANK LIMITED, LAHORE, PAKISTAN

Swift Code: FAYSPKKA

Acct no .: 0457150900225401

Acct: STOP WAR START TENNIS – Aisam ul Haq Qureshi (@aisamhqureshi) March 24, 2020

