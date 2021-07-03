Qureshi and Kichenok snatch the place of the round of 32 from Pavlyuchenkova and Bublik

07/03/2021 at 7:15 PM CEST

The Pakistani tennis player Aisam qureshi, number 55 of the ATP and the Ukrainian Nadiia Kichenok, number 43 of the WTA won in the 30th final of Wimbledon because their opponents, the Russian player Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, number 85 of the WTA and the Kazakh Alexander Bublik, number 50 of the WTA could not be presented. After this result, the players manage to qualify for the round of 32 at Wimbledon.

The celebration of the tournament London (Wimbledon Mixed Doubles) occurs between June 28 and July 11 on outdoor grass. A total of 47 couples participate in this competition.