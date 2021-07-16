Quotes from the final press conference of Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Brown

SAN ANTONIO (July 15, 2021) – WBC, WBA and IBF 154-pound World Champion Jermell Charlo came face to face with Argentine WBO World Champion Brian Castaño throbbing his undisputed title fight on Saturday , July 17 From the AT&T Center in San Antonio as part of a Premier Boxing Champions event live and live on SHOWTIME

This Thursday’s press conference was also attended by interim WBA Lightweight Champion Rolando “Rolly” Romero and former title contender Anthony Yigit, who will face off in the co-main event, and with the Undefeated Uruguayan middleweight Amilcar Vidal and veteran contender Immanuwel Aleem, who will battle in the opening preliminary fight that night at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

Charlo is a powerful unified champion and will star in a historic contest against an exciting Argentine boxer like Castaño with all the super welterweight belts at stake for the first time in history. This highly anticipated evening will add a new chapter to the rich history of high-caliber championship fights in San Antonio.

Romero vs. Dulay is promoted in conjunction with Mayweather Promotions.

Here’s what the press conference participants had to say Thursday in San Antonio:

JERMELL CHARLO

“I’m excited to be able to fight in Texas again, but actually I will fight anywhere. As long as everyone tunes in, people know it’s time. I am more than ready, excited and eager to enter the ring.

“This is a dream that will come true. I have longed to be the undisputed champion since I was a child, as that is the absolute pinnacle of boxing. Being aware of what is happening right now makes me feel grateful to my entire team for helping me get to this point.

“The time has come for both me and my brother to show the world what we are worth. This is our moment. Opportunities like this are not frequent, and that is why I must take advantage of it.

“I’m not thinking about the Hall of Fame yet, just right now. I have a goal that I must meet in 36 minutes or less this Saturday. I’ll look at everything that means after Saturday night.

“I don’t feel pressured. I’ve been in this (favorite) position several times in my life. If I felt the pressure, I wouldn’t be living in the moment. (Castaño) has come to do his thing, and he has tried to use all the pressure on me to avoid these bombs that I am throwing at him.

“I can’t predict the future, but I just want you to know that I am stronger and faster than before. I have power in every stroke, and I am grateful for this opportunity to face another champion.

“My attitude is that I am not going to blink in this fight. Anything can happen in any round. I have knocked out opponents in all rounds. We are both in good physical shape and we will see who is the best this Saturday.

“The focused Jermell is the most dangerous Jermell. My skills are varied and can be implemented no matter what Castaño does.

“My defeat was part of God’s plan, and then I went straight for the rematch. Now I am unstoppable. It is dangerous for him to come forward and expose himself to my blows. I have knocked out most of those who have tried. We will see if he is able to withstand my strength.

“I put my life on the line to feed my family. There are many things that I need the boxing world to understand before I retire. It is clear that I have always faced difficult opponents. My mentality is to always stay focused so that they do not cut you off the squad or take your position, like in American football. I am very well positioned, but I have more to give ”.

BRIAN CASTAÑO

“This is one more opportunity for me and my team to raise the Argentine flag and give another title to their boxing legacy. That is what I want to do, and I am enjoying this moment. I promise you that I will leave everything in the ring this Saturday.

“(Charlo) has all the pressure to be local and to give a show for his people. I have been training hard for nine months. I feel comfortable knitting, but I always end up as a bank. Pressure? I don’t feel pressure right now.

“If I have to hit less, but with more power, I have no problem doing it. And if you want to strip, we strip. I’ve been working hard and I have a plan to win this Saturday night.

“We have a war on July 17. I don’t think of anything beyond that. I’m totally focused on this fight on Saturday, then the honeymoon will come.

“I guarantee that you are going to enjoy this fight and that we are not going to disappoint you. The two of us are going to do everything we can to win and people are going to love this fight.

“I want to make Argentina and all of Latin America proud. That is my goal on Saturday night.

“Seeing Argentina win the Copa América last Saturday motivated me even more. Messi deserved to win the cup, that made me very happy and made the whole country celebrate. I hope the party continues a week later celebrating an undisputed champion.

“Charlo’s height and reach are his only similarities to Erislandy Lara and Michel Soro. He has his own qualities and will be a difficult opponent ”.

ROLANDO ROMERO

“I will knock him out (Yigit) in the first round this Saturday. I am confident in what I say and what I will do inside the ring.

“I love facing left-handed opponents. I was training to face a southpaw like Austin Dulay anyway. This training was spectacular, I cannot tell you how many times I have stopped sparring during my preparation.

“Make sure you tune in to this fight on time. If you are late, you will miss a knockout.

“I am just different from all the other lightweights. You cannot prepare for me as I have a peculiar style that you have never seen before, and I am also powerful.

“I am just happy that Yigit accepted this fight. I’m used to them not wanting to face me. I can’t fault him for that.

“I said that I like to face the lefties because they are easier to hit, that simple. It’s not like he’s Manny Pacquiao. “

ANTHONY YIGIT

“I’m not worried about my time without fighting. I always train and make sure I am fit for fights like this.

“I’ve already fought for the world title once, so I know people are going to try to ask me to fight at the last minute because of my experience and to catch me off guard. I was already prepared for war, and everything turned out as I thought.

“Actually 135 pounds is my weight for real, but I did pretty well in Europe fighting at 140 and I didn’t feel the need to go down. When I lost for the title at 140, I realized that it was too big for me.

“I’m at the top of the 140-pound ranking, so I was getting the best opportunities there. Now I am here, moving to the United States and there is no time to announce my presence.

“The fans can expect to see a great fight this Saturday. That’s what I came for. I understand your great confidence, but I came to win. This co-main event is great for getting people excited for the main event. “

AMILCAR VIDAL

“I have to face a great rival. He has a great file of his own, but I focus on what I am capable of doing after having worked hard in the gym, and you will see it this Saturday. My expectation is to obtain the victory,

“I feel amazing. Absolutely motivated and ready to do my best this Saturday night. We have a quality opponent in front of us, but I have already shown my worth with my skills. That is why I am here now.

“Our preparation was very good, although it was also hard and complicated at the beginning being so far from Uruguay, but that’s part of the job. I am very familiar, but it motivates me more and more every day. I know that my compatriots are supporting me and that the Uruguayan people are sure to be proud of me.

“I hope I can raise my country’s flag high. Both Uruguayan world champions, Cris (Namos) and Cecilia (Comunales), called me to wish me the best and tell me that they trust that I can achieve it.

IMMANUWEL ALEEM

“I already want to be world champion again, and it all starts this Saturday. I’ll be ready for anything because I have one of the best coaches like Ronnie Shields in my corner. This will not be an easy fight for him.

“I have been working alongside the champions, the best of the 154 and 160 pound divisions. Standing won’t be an inconvenience to me, and there are no easy fights when you fight me.

“People want to see what Vidal can do in a big fight. We’ll see this Saturday. I’ll really put him to the test. “

STEPHEN ESPINOZA, President, Sports and Events Programming, Showtime Networks Inc.

“They don’t need me to tell them how big this card is. This is for the universal 154-pound title. Needless to say more. The six boxers present here represent a high-quality card with just four losses combined between them.

“The opening fight between Vidal and Aleem is a co-main fight or even maybe a main event in any other network. ‘Rolly’ Romero is one of the lightweight fighters most entertaining and will face a tough substitute opponent like Anthony Yigit.

“This main event pits the best against the best. Jermell is number one in the consensus division and we love having him back on SHOWTIME. However, there is another boxer who has arguments to say that he is number one, and that is Castaño. This is going to be a real fight, and whoever prevails on Saturday night will have won the undisputed title. “