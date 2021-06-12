Quotes and photos from Mario Barrios’ training session

Click HERE for photos courtesy of Esther Lin / SHOWTIME

HAYWARD, CALIFORNIA – Undefeated WBA Super Lightweight Champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios shared his feelings after his preparatory training session to face the four-time world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis at the SHOWTIME PPV Main Event this Saturday, June 26 from the award-winning State Farm Arena in Atlanta headlining the Premier Boxing Champions event.

Barrios is 25 years old and looking for the biggest victory of his career on June 26 and will have a 5 1/2 inch lead during the contest against Davis. Barrios is 9-0 with eight knockouts since he stepped up to 140 pounds. Additionally, he knocked down his rival multiple times in his only fight that went all the way to the final bell against Batyr Akhmedov. The San Antonio native is highly motivated training under the tutelage of a veteran trainer like Virgil Hunter in his corner.

This is what Barrios and Hunter had to say after their session:

MARIO BARRIOS

“This will be a huge opportunity for me. Gervonta Davis is of great renown both inside and outside of boxing. This is the kind of fight that can speed up both of our names on June 26.

“For me, Gervonta and his team have carried more than they are capable of accepting this fight. We’ll see what happens when we both enter the ring on June 26.

“’Tank will be in the ring alongside a true 140-pound boxer. He will not be facing someone far from his prime or gaining weight for the first time. I am a guy who goes out to stop his rivals and as dangerous as he is, only two weights heavier than what he is used to seeing.

“We know that Gervonta is a dangerous fighter and we are aware of the threat we face, but I am as dangerous or more dangerous than he is. I’ve been at 140 pounds for a while now.

“I have speed, power, and explosiveness just like Gervonta, but I’m going to complicate it too with my range and my physical height. Things he has never seen before.

“I know I have the kind of power that remains in effect from the first round to the twelfth. He is not used to this category and we will see how he manages to gain weight.

“I am confident because I have a great team that supports me and because I had a great training camp. I face every fight with confidence in my preparation. I’m more than ready to get in the ring on fight night.

“There will be fireworks from the preliminary opening fight to the main event on June 26. We have everything we need to make this Fight of the Year.

“This is the moment I have dreamed of since I was a child. It shows you everything that I have been doing with great care all my life until now. This is just the beginning and I am ready to take advantage of that opportunity. “

VIRGIL HUNTER, Neighborhood Coach

“The preparation is going very well and we feel even better. Mario couldn’t be more ready and we are excited to face a great fight. He understands what this fight means, what a win would do to define his career right now. He also understands what would happen with a misstep. His career is still in front of him since he is young, but this fight is very important and a win would mean a lot.

“One must always be aware of the power of Tank (Davis). You also have to recognize his speed and intelligence. His attributes are very real from what I have seen, you have to take him seriously in all aspects. His corner and his people are good too, and that makes him a formidable opponent.

“Mario’s reach and height will be an advantage as long as we know how to take advantage of them. It could turn out to be an advantage or a disadvantage. We must find the avenues that work for us to take advantage of it. Height and reach have never meant much to me in boxing as every boxer can surpass it regardless of height. It is about who will impose their strategy and their will to have victory.

“The work ethic is in force. Mario’s ceiling is very high and he hasn’t reached it yet, but he’s on his way. Mario has plenty of room to grow and improve, and I would tell you that the best version of Mario will arrive in a couple of years, but that doesn’t mean he won’t be able to win on June 26. He is definitely capable of it. “

