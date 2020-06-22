The euro It is paid at 05:00 a.m. 3.92 soles, which represents a slight change of 0.02% compared to the previous day.

Taking into account the last seven days, the euro records a decrease in 0.59%; by cons in the last year still retains a rise in 3.17%. If we compare the data with previous dates, it turns the tables with respect to that of the previous day, in which it marked a decrease of 0.36%, without being able to set a clear trend in recent days. In reference to the volatility of the last week, it is 9.11%, which is a slightly higher figure than the annual volatility data (8.33%), so that it presents greater alterations than the general trend of the value.

In the annual photo, the euro it has been paid at a maximum of 4.02 soles, while its lowest level has been 3.64 soles. The euro it is closer to its value than the minimum.

Click here to check the latest news