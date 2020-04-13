Negative day for Nikkei 225, which closed on Monday, April 13 with sharp declines in 2.33%, until the 19,043.40 points. He Nikkei 225 reached the maximum number of 19,355.04 points and a minimum volume of 19,014.32 points. The listing range for the Nikkei 225 between its highest and lowest point (maximum-minimum) during this day it was located in the 1.76%.

In the last seven days, the Nikkei 225 marks an ascent of 2.51%; by cons for a year still retains a decline in 10.92%. He Nikkei 225 a 20.93% below its current year’s maximum (24,083.51 points) and a 15.05% above its minimum price so far this year (16,552.83 points).

