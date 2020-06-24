He euro paid at 12:00 a.m. 25.38 Mexican pesos, which represents a slight change of 0.15% compared to the previous day.

In relation to the profitability of the last week, the euro accumulates a drop in 0.42%; on the contrary in the last year it still maintains a rise in 15.46%. Regarding past days, add three consecutive dates of positive numbers. The volatility figure presents a performance clearly lower than the volatility reflected in the data from the last year, so we can say that it is going through a period of greater stability lately.

In the annual photo, the euro it has been paid at a maximum of 27.22 Mexican pesos, while its lowest level has been 20.06 Mexican pesos. He euro it is closer to its value than the minimum.

