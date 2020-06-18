The American dollar it is quoted at 1:00 p.m. 25 Cuban pesos, which represented an increase of 2467.74% compared to the price of the previous day, when it closed with 0.97 Cuban pesos.

If we consider the data for the last week, the American dollar accumulates a rise in 2467.47%, so that in year-on-year terms it still maintains an increase in 2468.53%. If we compare the figure with past days, it turns the data of the previous day in which it experienced a decrease of 0.07%, showing in recent dates a lack of continuity in the results. In reference to the volatility of the last week, it presents a balance clearly superior to the volatility that the figures of the last year reflect, therefore it presents greater alterations than the general trend of the value.

In the annual photo, the American dollar it has changed to a maximum of 25 Cuban pesos, while its lowest level has been 0.96 Cuban pesos. The American dollar it is closer to its value than the minimum.

