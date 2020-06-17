The euro paid at 1:00 p.m. 28.09 Cuban pesos, so it represented an increase of 2465.49% when compared to the 1.09 Cuban pesos of the previous day.

In relation to the profitability of the last seven days, the euro marks an increase in 2458.48%, so that for a year it has still accumulated a rise in the 2,491.52%. If we compare the value with past days, it ends two consecutive sessions with a negative trend. The volatility of the last seven days shows a behavior notably higher than the volatility shown by the data of the last year, therefore it presents greater variations than the general trend of the value.

In the last year, the euro it has changed to a maximum of 28.09 Cuban pesos, while its lowest level has been 1.04 Cuban pesos. The euro it is placed closer to its value than the minimum.

