The euro it is negotiated at 01:25 a Canadian $ 1.52, so it represented an increase of 0.1% compared to the data from the previous day, when it ended with 1.52 Canadian dollars.

If we consider the data for the last week, the euro marks a decrease in 0.94%; but in the last year it still maintains a rise in 2.18%. Analyzing this data with that of past days, it stops with the negative streak of market prices of the last four sessions. The volatility referring to the last week is clearly lower than the data obtained for the last year (7.77%), which indicates that in this last phase it is having fewer changes than usual.

In the annual photo, the euro it has been paid at a maximum of C $ 1.58, while its lowest level has been C $ 1.43. The euro it is placed closer to its value than the minimum.

