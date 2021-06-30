Quotas nominate England and Spain as favorites to win Euro 2020

06/30/2021 at 9:20 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

The knockout stages of the Euro 2020Without a doubt, they have been incredible. Especially after the last two days, during which, among other issues, the best match of the tournament took place and the current world champion was eliminated, the expectations for knowing who will be the champion are higher than ever, and there are already two candidates who rise above the rest: England Y Spain.

In this sense, the bookmakers value the maximum victory by the selected one of Gareth southgate as the most probable, followed by the possible imposition of The Red. In third place, Italy manages to overtake the always dangerous Belgium, which makes the difference with respect to the rest of the teams whose conquest becomes, a priori, more unlikely.

Thus, the championships are paid as follows:

England: 2.88 euros.Spain: 4.2 euros.Italy: 5 euros.Belgium: 7.5 euros.Denmark: 10 euros.Czech Republic: 26 euros.Swiss: 26 euros.Ukraine: 36 euros.

Likewise, it should be noted that England will face Ukraine, While Spain will do the same with respect to those who were in charge of eliminating France: Swiss. For its part, Belgium will face Italy in the most attractive contest of the entire instance, while the Czech Republic – Denmark the unexpected ‘outsider’ will come out that can surprise in this more than heartbreaking Eurocup.