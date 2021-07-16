Quotas do not speculate at the gates of the British GP

07/16/2021 at 10:51 AM CEST

betfair

The Grand Circus of Formula 1 reaches its tenth stop of the year. The World Cup has been dominated by Red Bull and the Dutch Max Verstappen and at Betfair we believe that it will continue to be the same when passing through the Silverstone Circuit. Sunday’s victory for the championship leader, who leads Lewis Hamilton by 32 points, trades at [1.67].

As in the general classification, the British Hamilton appears in the second rung. The seven-time world champion does not quite find the rhythm of past seasons, although the most successful rider on the grid should never be ruled out, who also knows Silverstone like few others since he competes at home [2.60].

The Spaniards, away again

To find the first Spanish driver on the forecast list, you have to go down to sixth place. The hypothetical triumph of Carlos Sainz trades at the remote quota of [71.0]. Even more unlikely is the victory of the Asturian Fernando Alonso, who claims to arrive in good condition at the British GP but for which he pays [376.0].

New rating system

The sprint races will determine the starting order on Sunday and consist of a competition where the 20 cars will compete for 100 kilometers. It is the first time that this new formula has been incorporated, with which it is intended to increase emotion.