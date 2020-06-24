CNN visited “battlefield” hospitals in Guayaquil 4:04

(CNN Spanish) – The health crisis in Ecuador due to the coronavirus has focused attention on the city of Quito in recent weeks.

This Tuesday, Vice President Otto Sonnenholzner reported that the public hospitals in the Ecuadorian capital are full and operating at their maximum capacity, but he announced that in the next few days the number of hospital beds and critical care will be expanded, and more equipment will be provided for attend the patients.

Sonnenholzner said that, contrary to the complex situation experienced in Guayaquil between March and April, there is now a “high level of learning” and a greater chance that a patient will receive timely care.

Quito is the second city with the most confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ecuador, according to the Ministry of Health. On June 3, the capital entered the “yellow traffic light” phase, which allows the lifting of various restrictions on mobility and the opening of businesses.

Regarding the death figures in Quito, the Minister of Health, Juan Carlos Zevallos, indicated that the maximum number of deaths at the highest peak is 17 per day, but that in recent weeks it has not exceeded 10 daily deaths .

Zevallos added that in Quito the number of hospital beds increased from 321 to 781 between April and June, and from 120 to 253 critical care units in the same period.

The mayor of Quito, Jorge Yunda, wrote on his Twitter account that “the priority of testing front-line staff is crucial to detect positive cases.”

On Tuesday, President Lenín Moreno attended the delivery of 865 tons of sanitary protection equipment that includes gowns, visors, masks and other protective equipment for the personnel of the country’s health system. The purchase was achieved with financing from the Inter-American Development Bank and the Ecuadorian Social Security Institute for more than US $ 4.4 million.