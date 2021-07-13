Quito League vs. Guild LIVE ONLINE for Copa Sudamericana: day, schedule and TV channels to SEE the game LIVE on DirecTV Sports

League of Quito will receive Guild in the match corresponding to the first leg of the round of 16 of the South American Cup. The meeting will take place this Tuesday, July 13 at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium and will have LIVE and LIVE transmission of DirecTV Sports, among other means, for a large part of South America, among which is Ecuador.

The Ecuadorian cast got involved in this instance, since it came out third in Group G of the Copa Libertadores, which is why they directly qualified for the second round of the second-order continental tournament of Conmebol.

The Tricolor, meanwhile, made an almost round first phase in the South American. He won his group with 16 points, product of 5 victories and a draw and, now he will go in search of the title. Not only that, but he was greatly reinforced with great footballers like Douglas Costa, making him one of the great candidates.

The last time these two teams met was in the match corresponding to the first phase of the Copa Libertadores 2016: that day Gremio won 3-2 In what was a real game, what will be the result this time? It will be seen.

Quito League vs. Gremio, when and at what time do you play for the South American Cup?

Liga de Quito and Gremio will meet on Tuesday, July 13 at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium, for the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana.

Hours by country

Argentina: 19:15 hours by DirecTV Sports

Brazil: 19.15 hours by Conmebol TV

Uruguay: 19.15 hours by DirecTV Sports

Paraguay: 18.15 hours no confirmed TV

Bolivia: 18.15 hours no confirmed TV

chili: 18.15 hours by DirecTV Sports

Venezuela: 18.15 hours by DirecTV Sports

Colombia: 17.15 hours by DirecTV Sports

Ecuador: 17.15 hours by DirecTV Sports

Mexico: 17.15 hours no confirmed TV

Peru: 17.15 hours by DirecTV Sports

USA: 3:15 p.m. PT / 6:15 p.m. ET by Fanatiz