Quito League vs. Gremio: Day, Date and Time of the game for the South American Cup | How and where to SEE LIVE via TV channels

After the Copa América ends, with Argentina as the new champion, the South American Cup will be played again: this Tuesday, July 13 League of Quito receives in its territory the set of Guild in a key match for the round of 16 of the continental tournament organized by Conmebol.

The match will take place at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium. The last recorded precedent between both teams occurred on April 13, 2016 in a meeting that ended with a 3 to 2 score on the board in favor of the Brazilian cast.

The Ecuadorians intend to leave their participation in the Copa Libertadores yesterday and obtain a good result in this first match. Gremio, for its part, will try to ratify the great campaign in which it was able to reap 16 points in the group stage.

Quito League vs. Gremio, when and at what time do you play for the South American Cup?

Liga de Quito and Gremio will meet on Tuesday, July 13. The duel between both teams is agreed at 5:15 p.m. (Ecuador time) and will take place at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium

Hours by country

Argentina: 7:15 p.m.

Bolivia: 6.15pm

Brazil: 7.15pm

Chile: 6.15pm

Colombia: 5.15pm

Ecuador: 5.15pm

Mexico: 5.15pm

Paraguay: 6.15pm

Peru: 5.15pm

Uruguay: 7.15pm

Venezuela: 6.15pm

United States: 3:15 p.m. PT / 6:15 p.m. ET

Quito League vs. Guild, where and how to watch the game LIVE?

The game can be seen on DirecTV Sports for all of South America, except Brazil (Conmebol TV will show it), Bolivia and Paraguay, which still do not have a confirmed channel. What’s more, Fanatiz will broadcast it to the United States. You will have all the details of the meeting on the Bolavip website.

