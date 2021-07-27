“Quite a delicacy” Mia Khalifa from the floor in a red swimsuit! | Instagram

Thanks to her exquisite figure the model and actress Mia Khalifa appeared in a video wearing her enormous charms, laying on the floor wearing a red swimsuit.

The flirtatious celebrity from Beirut, Lebanon she was making “little angels” with a lot of sweets, while she opened and closed her legs and her charms came closer to her neck thanks to gravity.

The video It was shared on a fan page of the model who despite the years and having retired from the film industry continues to attract attention for her films.

In addition to wearing a tiny swimsuit that barely covers her parts, the beautiful Mia khalifa She is also wearing a pair of red boots that matches her beach outfit and the candy wrapper, which surely made her look like a delicacy.

Surely he was recording a promotional for the candy company, another of the possible options is that he was finishing a session of photos.

Which could be a bit more believable since it would be a bit weird to promote sweets wearing this type of outfit, especially by exposing their huge charms.